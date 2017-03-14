Dua Lipa And Gallant Celebrate Amy Winehouse’s Birthday With A Beautiful Cover

YouTube

See their gorgeous, groovy version of 'Tears Dry On Their Own'

Today, September 14, would’ve been Amy Winehouse’s 34th birthday. The soulful singer passed away in 2011, but her music continues to inspire a brand new generation of young artists. Take, for instance, golden-piped crooner Gallant and U.K. pop star Dua Lipa, who joined forces to honor Winehouse in the most fitting way.

In a gorgeous studio clip for Gallant’s web series “In the Room,” the two artists sing Winehouse’s Back to Black classic “Tears Dry On Their Own.” As they trade off vocals, they sink into the groove and sing into each other’s eyes, giving Winehouse a truly stunning tribute.

See more birthday tributes to Winehouse below.