Fergie And Josh Duhamel Split After Nearly A Decade Of Marriage

File this under breakups that merit a long, anguished wail of a "NOOOOOOOO": Fergie and Josh Duhamel have announced that they're splitting up, but at least it sounds like they're separating as amicably and lovingly as possible.

In a statement to People, the couple — who celebrated eight years of marriage in January — said that they decided to separate earlier this year with "absolute love and respect": “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie and Duhamel are parents to a son, Axl Jack, who just turned four in August. Their respective social media accounts are dotted with pics of their boy and each other, and have been apparently getting along great as they navigate this new dynamic, if recent posts are any indication.

