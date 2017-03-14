Riverdale Season 2 Promo Teases More Crime, More Blood, And A Surprise Wedding

The CW

Riverdale is really amping up the noir drama in Season 2 with a darker, more sinister mystery — and teen super sleuths Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) are on it.

In a newly released trailer for the second season of the hit CW series, Jughead questions the true motive behind the shooting at Pop's that may or may not have left Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) dead in the Season 1 finale. Was it as simple as a robbery? Or does someone want Archie's dad dead? (Um, yeah, I can think of a few people — like Hiram Lodge, who makes his first appearance in the trailer.) As Jughead says, "people have grudges," especially in Riverdale.

"It's almost a completely different show," star KJ Apa recently told Entertainment Weekly of the second season. "So much more subversive and more dramatic and intense."

Fred's fate will be revealed by the end of the Season 2 premiere on October 11, but the promo gives us a glimpse of Fred's grim condition. Not to mention, there's blood everywhere. Needless to say, Archie (Apa) is going through it, meeting with seedy strangers and getting wrapped up in Riverdale's crime-ridden underbelly. But at least he has Veronica (Camila Mendes) to help, uh, take his mind off things.

A steamy shower make-out session is almost as good as therapy, right?

The trailer also previews yet another retro-style dream sequence with the core four at Pop's, as well as what appears to be another dream sequence of Veronica walking down the aisle in a wedding dress. Seeing how Archie's mom is sitting prominently towards the front, her groom is most likely sweet Archiekins. As for what this means, I have no idea, but somehow, I don't think this white wedding is going to go off without a major, and probably bloody, hitch.