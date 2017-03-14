Gucci Mane’s New Song With The Weeknd Is Hypnotic As Hell

Getty Images

Let’s get one thing out of the way first: Both Gucci Mane and The Weeknd are in committed relationships that seem to be going super smoothly. But that doesn’t mean they can’t go off about living flashy playboy lifestyles, like they do on their brand new collab, “Curve.”

As is usually the case with The Weeknd, he sings about his after-hours escapades over an eerie trap beat, sounding equally cocky and heavenly. Gucci picks up the reigns on the second verse, vowing to curve golddiggers and declaring himself the “kingpin” of the game. Of course, Gucci can get away with that.

Speaking to Zane Lowe about the new track, Gucci said, “I’m a huge fan and I respect The Weeknd and the whole team at XO. Somebody told me that he was a fan of my music, and we exchanged numbers and started building a rapport with each other. We were bouncing off records; I’d send him records, he’d send me beats. And then one day he sent me this record that Nav produced. It was like an early birthday gift or Christmas present.”

“Curve” is the latest taste of Gucci’s forthcoming album Mr. Davis, a star-studded affair that boasts features from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Migos, Schoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky, and more. On top of that, the VMA winner is also releasing an autobiography on September 19, joining The Weeknd on a fall tour, and getting married to Keyshia Kai’ in October. So, yeah, it’s a great time to be Gucci Mane.