Dylan O'Brien And Tyler Posey Just Had A Mini Teen Wolf Reunion

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CBS Films

Dylan O'Brien and Tyler Posey are very close to saying goodbye to their Teen Wolf alter egos (there's only three more episodes left). But the actors are still spending time together outside of Beacon Hills (phew!).

O'Brien's new film American Assassin hits theaters this Friday -- and Posey joined his longtime pal at a Los Angeles screening for the thriller feature. Stiles Stilinski and Scott McCall united never gets old.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CBS Films

And speaking of the MTV series, these two certainly don't look stressed about Gerard's elaborate plan to wipe out all supernaturals.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CBS Films

