Please Don't Ask Andrew Garfield If He's Seen Spider-Man: Homecoming

Getty Images

He hasn't seen it, but he thinks Tom Holland is 'really, truly wonderful'

Andrew Garfield still hasn't seen Spider-Man: Homecoming. To be fair, he's been busy getting rave reviews in The National Theatre's acclaimed revival of Angels In America in London, which is gearing up for a limited run on Broadway next year. So, no, he doesn't have an opinion on Peter Parker's new suit or his countryman Tom Holland's performance as the teenage web-slinger.

Believe us. We tried. When MTV News caught up with Garfield at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he was promoting his new film Breathe with co-star Claire Foy over the weekend, he told us he's still "really excited" to watch it — but not before he (lovingly) told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz to "fuck off" for asking.

It's clear that Garfield has nothing nothing but admiration and respect for Holland, the young actor who's currently donning the Spidey suit and webs on the big screen.

"I think he's really, truly wonderful," Garfield said of Holland. "Anyone who's seen The Impossible knows that. Anyone who's seen Billy Elliot knows that doubly."

Garfield's own turn as Spider-Man was cut short after 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but we're happy to report that there's no bad, radioactive spider blood between Spider-Men.

Breathe hits theaters October 13.