Zayn 'Didn't Really Expect' A Friendship With Harry Styles After Leaving One Direction

One thing's for sure when it comes to a One Direction reunion: No matter which of the lads you ask, the consensus seems to be that they're all open to the possibility of it — even if they're not all the best of friends.

As Zayn Malik is a fashion-forward dude, Us Weekly sat down with the singer before he hosted their New York Fashion Week shindig to discuss his closet and his supermodel girlfriend, sure, but also dish about the busy season ahead of him as he continues to release new music. Of the five lads, Zayn was the first to drop a post-1D solo record, 2016's Mind of Mine; his former bandmates have all followed suit with their own respective solo projects since they went on hiatus in early 2016, though Harry Styles is the first, after Zayn, to put out a full solo album.

Us Weekly didn't beat around the bush when it came to 1D talk, and Zayn mentioned he's "been in touch" with the guys. "Everything is on a civil level," he said. "It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in."

He also had no problem telling it like it is in regards to his relationship, or lack thereof, with Harry: "To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him."

Fair enough — and that doesn't mean he's opposed to sharing the stage with him should the opportunity arise. Before the conversation went back to his forthcoming album, he — like Niall Horan before him — is offering a positive shrug to the prospect of a One Direction reunion. "Who knows?" he told Us Weekly. "I’ve said it before: Never say never."