Fifth Harmony Serve Looks While Fruit Gets Launched At Their Faces

Fifth Harmony seemingly keep their cool onstage. But how about when they're getting apples launched at their faces?

When the quartet visited The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night, that's exactly what happened. In a game of "Flinch," Corden stuffed a cannon with fruit and engaged each member of 5H in conversation... only to surprise them with a quick fruity blast from behind a glass panel. Oh, and they had to avoid spilling their brimming martinis, as well.

Ally Hernandez barely pulled off a straight face. Despite the odds, Dinah Jane was nearly unperturbed. Normani Kordei's face went through some shocked calisthentics. And Lauren Jauregui, well, she was the winner, so you can predict how she did. Corden said she looked like "a Bond girl." Smooth.

Along with the game, the group performed their recent single "He Like That" — a fresh cut from 2017's self-titled album. Swirling around with four dancers, they used the stage with dynamic camera work to recreate the steamy music video — except this time there were abundant screams from the audience.