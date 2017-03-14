Gay Rights Icon Edith Windsor Was A Trailblazer Through And Through

Getty Images

In the wake of the activist's death at age 88, revisit her inspiring speech for the LGBTQ community

Edith Windsor — the gay rights activist whose landmark lawsuit paved the way for same-sex marriage nationwide in the U.S. — died on Tuesday (September 12). She was 88 years old.

Windsor was the lead plaintiff in a 2013 Supreme Court case that successfully struck down the Defense of Marriage Act and gave same-sex couples federal recognition and benefits for the first time. Though the decision was initially limited to just 13 states, the Supreme Court eventually ruled in 2015 to expand the legalization of gay marriage to the entire nation.

In 2014, Windsor appeared at Logo’s inaugural "Trailblazer Honors" alongside her attorney Roberta Kaplan, and reminded the LGBTQ community that there is "a ton left to do."

"I think of the people in this room as sort of the 'mainstream gays' now, but there are tons of gays who are hidden still ... and we have to be responsible for them and we have to help make everything possible for them," she said. "I thank you all for this great world I live in."

Revisit her moving speech below.