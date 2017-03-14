YouTube

Fergie And Nicki Minaj Get All Suited Up In ‘You Already Know’ Video

After dropping the Nicki Minaj-assisted “You Already Know” a couple weeks ago, Fergie is keeping the comeback train rolling with the pop-rap banger’s new video.

In the sleek black-and-white clip, Nicki and Fergie rock loosely fitted suits and skin-tight dresses, looking equally stunning in both styles. They rap directly to the camera while drawing on the walls with white chalk, and effortlessly make a case for being the baddest around. But you probably already knew that.

“You Already Know” appears on Double Dutchess, which arrives on September 22 and serves as a sequel to Fergie’s 2006 debut album, Dutchess. Better late than never, right?