Farrah Abraham's Daughter Is A New York Fashion Week Star

Farrah Abraham's little girl Sophia is a total fashionista -- and the Teen Mom OG kiddo is taking her passion for the latest garment trends to the biggest style stage.

The Sophia Laurent Boutique owner walked the runway at the Two Gypsea Souls New York Fashion Week show -- and naturally, her proud mama captured her lovable mini-me strutting a stylish ensemble at the fall event.

"This little heartbreaker #nyfw @sophialabraham @twogypseasouls @styletherunway #proudmom #newyork," Farrah captioned the Instagram video above from the Big Apple event.

And here's another look at Soph modeling her rockin' look. Working it, as usual:

Check out more photographs from Sophia's NYFW adventures below -- and be sure to keep watching Teen Mom 2 on Mondays at 9/8c.