Nicki Minaj Calls Out Fashion Designers For Exploiting Black Culture

Getty Images

Like so many other A-list celebs, Nicki Minaj is trotting around New York Fashion Week this week serving look after look, no matter what the temperature outside is. But the reliably unfiltered rapper is also taking the opportunity to bring attention to the fashion industry’s lack of diversity.

While performing at Philipp Plein’s Spring/Summer ‘18 runway show, she applauded the German designer for championing diversity, and took the industry to task for exploiting black culture.

“Thank you, Philipp Plein, for including our culture,” she said onstage, via Billboard, in front of a star-studded crowd that included 50 Cent, Paris Hilton, Bella Thorne, and Fifth Harmony. “Designers get really big and really rich off of our culture, and then you don’t see a motherfucker that look anything like us in the front row half the time. So let’s make some noise for Philipp Plein tonight.”

While the fashion industry has made more of an effort towards inclusion in recent years, there’s still plenty of room for improvement. For the fall 2017 season, for example, just 31.5 percent of models cast during New York Fashion Week were non-white. And with cultural appropriation still running rampant on the runway, it's high time that the faces of fashion start reflecting the rest of the world.

For more of Nicki’s Fashion Week slayage, see footage from her performance — which included guest appearances from Rae Sremmurd, 21 Savage, and Yo Gotti — below.