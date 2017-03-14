Lady Gaga Says Her Success Led To Her Breakup With Taylor Kinney

Walter McBride/FilmMagic

The singer reveals more in her upcoming Netflix doc, 'Gaga: Five Foot Two'

Lady Gaga is revealing a TON in her upcoming Gaga: Five Foot Two documentary (e.g., her thoughts about Madonna, her fibromyalgia, her loneliness). While we're 10 days away from the Netflix premiere, the folks at the Toronto International Film Festival got to see it first, and they've unloaded a few juicy tidbits onto the internet.

According to People, Gaga goes deeper into her relationship with actor Taylor Kinney, which ended abruptly without much explanation in July 2016.

“Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,” she reportedly says in the documentary. “My threshold for bullshit with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.” She insinuates that Joanne's "Million Reasons" was written about their split.

She also blames her successful career for the downfall of all her relationships, citing her role in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born as her most recent bane.

“My love life has just imploded,” she says. “I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

She also suggests that she and Kinney are on good terms, receiving a bouquet on the day of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. “Nothing like flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl," she says.