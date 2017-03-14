Bruno Mars' Upcoming TV Special Has Him Dancing Through Harlem

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Bruno Mars spread his 24K magic from atop the historic Apollo Theater in New York City this weekend, with fiery videos of the mysterious event pouring out on social media, only to be deleted. And on Tuesday, we learned that he did it all in the name of a TV special, coming to us on November 29.

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo will air later this fall on CBS, and Mars taped the show with his Hooligans at a secret show on Sunday. If you missed it, well, you can just watch in on TV. If you can't wait until then, lucky for you, Bruno is on tour until summer 2018.

Atlantic Records

Along with the marquee performance, which you can witness via one of the few existing videos below, Mars and his crew apparently "take to the streets, visiting, singing and entertaining locals in exciting, intimate, must-see moments," according to a press release about the show.

Mars serves as executive producer for the show, along with One Direction bud Ben Winston, who calls Mars "the greatest performer in the world." This will be the singer's first TV special.