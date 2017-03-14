Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Is Going To Be A Dad

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin's Instagram

Many special Mike "The Miz" Mizanin moments have unfolded in the WWE ring -- and the legendary Real World and Challenge cast member just shared some major news on the big wrestling stage with his wife (and fellow WWE champ) Maryse by his side.

"My wife and I have been thinking long and hard about how we wanted to announce this special news," the Battle of the Seasons and Inferno 2 victor stated at WWE Raw, as seen in the clip above. "There's no better place to announce it than the first place we met -- and that is here at the WWE, in front of you."

From there, Maryse revealed they are "having a baby"! While the two didn't divulge whether or not it will be a mini-Mike or mini-Maryse -- or the due date -- we have a feeling this munchkin is going to have his parents' competitive spirit. And maybe his/her dad's unbelievable puzzle skills (remember that Battle of the Seasons finale?).

Share your well-wishes for the parents-to-be in the comments