Dylan O'Brien Has Been Through A Lot In This Exclusive Scene From American Assassin

CBS Films

In American Assassin, Dylan O'Brien stars as Mitch Rapp, a young counter-terrorism operative in the CIA. Under the guidance of veteran CIA agent Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton), Mitch travels across the globe on his first mission abroad to uncover a terrorist conspiracy and the rogue former operative behind it. Think of him as a younger, greener Jason Bourne — before he turned into a living weapon.

However, judging from this scene from the film, exclusively on MTV News, Rapp is well on his way to becoming as stubborn as Bourne. Why did Rapp decide to join the Central Intelligence Agency in the first place? "A lot's happened in my life," he says. Ah, yes, every young, hungry hero has a tragic backstory — and an older, wearier mentor — to push them forward.

"So you think you were sent here as an outlet for your self-pity and your anger and all your guilt?" Hurley says, checking Rapp on his intentions. "Patriotism exists because people like you and people like me need a higher cause."

But what is that higher cause? And just how far will Mitch Rapp go to find it? You'll have to wait and see.

American Assassin hits theaters September 15.