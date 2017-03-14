Why Selena Gomez Feels Like She Has ‘No Friends’

Getty Images

She opens up about the 'lonely journey' she took to get healthy again

Even Selena Gomez gets lonely. Sure, she’s the most-followed person on Instagram with over 100 million followers, and she has an A-list social circle that most of us would dream of, but she still experiences the same feelings of isolation that many people do.

In a wide-ranging new interview with Business of Fashion, Gomez opened up her mental health: a topic she’s candidly discussed in the past. After hitting a breaking point last year – and subsequently taking time off to address Lupus-triggered depression and anxiety – she began the necessary but “lonely” steps toward getting healthy again.

“I asked teachers, coaches, managers, people that I respected [because of] the way they've lived their life. I asked them, 'How did you get to this place? What were you like when you were 25? What were the things that you were thinking about?’ And from there, being with like-minded people. You are who you surround yourself with – 100 percent," Gomez said of her self-care journey.

“If you're around people who think that stuff is dumb, that think it's ridiculous – 'You're crazy! You're fine!' – but you don't feel that way, then maybe it's time to reevaluate that,” she continued. “It’s a lonely journey to really figure out where all this stuff is coming from. And to detach from it. I had to lose a lot of people in my life to get there.”

Even now, that means being careful about the people who Gomez surrounds herself with.

“You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends,” she said. “I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone. ... It feels great to be connected to people, but having boundaries is so important. You have to have those few people that respect you, want the best for you and you want the best for them. It sounds cheesy, but it’s hard.”

There you have it: Sel still isn’t interested in fake friendships, and it sounds like she’s all the better for it.