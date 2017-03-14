Watch Harry Styles, Long Lost Son Of Stevie Nicks, Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘The Chain’

YouTube

If you needed any more proof that Harry Styles is the son Stevie Nicks never had, just look to the latest edition of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Harry visited the famed studio on Monday (September 11), and chose an undisputed classic for that all-important cover song: Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.”

“I think it’s such an iconic song,” Harry said by way of introduction. “I’m a massive fan of them as a band and the music. We tried it and we really loved it.”

With his trusty band in tow, Harry breezed through a faithful rendition of bluesy slow-burner, complete with handclaps and heavenly harmonies galore. All in all, it’s the most Fleetwood Mac he’s sounded since One Direction’s “What a Feeling.” Or, you know, since that one time Harry and Stevie duetted on stage together. Like we said, these two are kindred musical souls.

For those keeping score at home, this marks Harry’s first appearance in the Live Lounge as a solo act (he and One Direction previously performed there in 2015). Along with “The Chain,” he also belted “Sign of the Times” and busted out a guitar for his current single, “Two Ghosts.” All in all, it was solid practice for his very first solo tour, which kicks off next week (!!) in San Francisco.

Bask in Harry's other Live Lounge performances below.