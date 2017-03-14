Norman Shapiro/CBS via Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers Reunited For A Pic Only For Joe To Troll Them

The Jonas Brothers have complicated football allegiances – born in Texas, they support the Dallas Cowboys when they can; while most of their formative years were spent five minutes from MetLife Stadium, they mostly root for the New York Giants. This Sunday, both of their favorite teams went head to head at the Cowboys home opener in Arlington, Texas, and you best believe all three Jonas Brothers jetted out for the occasion.

But when they all came together for a picture, Joe Jonas made sure to pop a hilarious joke into his Instagram caption, treating his older and younger brother like fans thirsty for a photo opp.

"These two asked for a pic," the DNCE frontman wrote, cheesin' with his two siblings. "What great guys. #fanlove"

Flexing their wry sense of humor, Kevin and Nick Jonas commented in character:

"Thanks for the pic man," Nick typed.

"Really nice to meet u," Kevin responded, just like any other fan on the street.

Since Jonas Brothers reunion pics aren't super frequent since the band went their separate ways in 2013, we'll take it.