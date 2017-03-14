Here's How Rob Dyrdek's Son Celebrated His First Birthday

Rob Dyrdek's Instagram

One year ago, Rob Dyrdek's life changed when he and his wife Bryiana became parents to son Kodah Dash. Fast-forward to the present: The Ridiculousness host just commemorated his mini-me turning the big 0-1.

"Happy First Birthday Kodah Dash," the professional skateboarder -- who will soon welcome a daughter into the family fold -- captioned the Instagram photo album above from the toddler's bash. "Can't believe a year has gone by so quickly. We love you so much. One day you will appreciate your dad in his circus themed vest matching your circus themed party. None of which would be possible without your amazing mother @bryianadyrdek." We appreciate the amazing and appropriate ensemble, Rob!

And speaking of Kodah's doting mama, Bryiana posted a heartfelt message to her little lad -- along with more photos from the fun-filled bash (the cake!).

"Today I am the mother of a one year old!!" she began. "Kodah, I am SO proud to be your Mommy and I'm so grateful that God chose ME for that role. Every day, I am absolutely amazed by you and the things you do, learn and say. Your smile lights up my life and your laugh makes my world go 'round. Your attitude keeps me entertained and your curiosity keeps me on my toes and I wouldn't have it any other way. Thank you for making us the most fulfilled parents in the world. We love you so much, Big Boy!!"

Offer your well-wishes to Kodah Dash in the comments -- and don't miss Rob on new episodes of Ridiculousness every Friday at 10/9c!