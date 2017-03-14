Avril Lavigne And Chad Kroeger Had A Rockstar Reunion This Weekend

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Every night, Nickelback loves to pull up a fan from the crowd to sing "Rockstar" with them, but no one was expecting to see Chad Kroeger's ex-wife, Avril Lavigne, to be that lucky audience member this weekend.

It's been three years since the skater girl graced a stage in a performance setting, and she made her glorious return on Friday night at the Greek Theatre (September 8) in Los Angeles. "Love this song!" she exclaimed as she bantered with her old friends, who are currently exploring North America on their Feed the Machine tour.

Lavigne and Kroeger — or Chavril, as some fans lovingly call them — were married in 2013, after a year of dating. Nearly two years later, they announced their separation but have remained good friends since.

Lavigne has been lying low after being diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2014. She gave a tearful interview in 2015 about why she was staying away from the spotlight in the past few years, explaining that she's in recovery. "I think for me it's like a second chance at life," she said. "I want to go out there and truly do what I love. I'm excited for life after this."

"Good to be back on stage," she wrote on Instagram after the show, hashtagging the post "#family." "Feeling excited, happy and grateful."