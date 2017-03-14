It Director Says 'Chapter Two' Will Have A Much Darker Tone

Warner Bros.

Director Andy Muschietti tells MTV News that the sequel won't be a comedy, but it will have multiple timelines

Warning: Spoilers for the feature film adaptation of It lie ahead.

At the end of It, seven middle school misfits make a blood oath to return to their creepy hometown of Derry, Maine in 27 years to see if the demonic force that terrorized their childhoods returns to wreak havoc on a new generation of kids. If the evil entity does, in fact, rise again from the depths of the sewers, then the Losers' Club will be there to stop it — once and for all. Hence the need for that closing title card: Chapter One.

Fans of Stephen King's seminal horror novel know there's much, much more to the story, and director Andy Muschietti has already expressed interest in completing the Losers' journey. Last month, he told MTV News that he would be "very, very happy about doing Chapter Two."

Given the record-breaking success of the R-rated film at the box office, a sequel is all but guaranteed. (The Hollywood Reporter reports that Chapter Two is already moving ahead at New Line.) But what can we expect from It's second chapter? "For me it's very important to keep the characters engaged emotionally," Muschietti told MTV News during a press day for the film last month.

But don't expect the sequel to have the same kind of humor. Scene-stealer Richie "Trashmouth" Tozier (Finn Wolfhard) aside, Chapter Two will have a much darker tone.

"It won't be a comedy," Muschietti said, assuredly. "If the second movie happens, I really want to recover the dialogue between the two timelines that the book had."

In King's 1,138-page tome, the timelines — of the Losers' Club as kids in 1957 and when they return to Derry as adults in 1985 — are intertwined throughout the narrative.

Muschietti's It is set in 1989, meaning that Chapter Two would most likely take place in 2016. But instead of just following adult versions of Bill, Ben, Bev, Richie, Stan, Mike, and Eddie, the sequel would also flashback to that haunted summer of 1989 — or perhaps to the Macroverse, a.k.a. the other dimension where It dwells — and follow the Losers' and Pennywise the Dancing Clown during key moments in their childhoods, too.

Muschietti isn't worried about his young cast aging, either. "I wouldn't care so much about that," he said. "Through the magic of cinema, there are practical solutions for that."

