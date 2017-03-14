Mindy Kaling Revealed Her Baby's Gender To The Mindy Project Cast In A Bittersweet Moment

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Mindy Kaling had some massive news to share with her Mindy Project cast, and a huge on-set announcement brought about a flood of happy tears for the mama-to-be and her co-stars.

Back in August, Kaling announced that she's pregnant — and Ed Weeks, who plays Dr. Jeremy Reed on the show, just confirmed to HelloGiggles the sex of the baby. It turns out that her Mindy Project fam were the first to know that she was expecting, which Weeks recounted at PaleyFest’s Fall TV Preview of the show.

"She kind of took us aside on set, weirdly in the open-office area where we film most of our scenes," Weeks told HelloGiggles. “She said, ‘Guys, I want you to know, I’m pregnant. I haven’t told anybody.’ And then I think later that day, it broke." He goes on to describe the last table read of the series — The Mindy Project is about to kick off its sixth, final season — and that's where Kaling shared that she's having a girl.

"The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show was being picked up, and ends with her having a daughter of her own,” Weeks revealed. “When she reminded us all of that, we all cried at the final table read."

THE FEELINGS. THERE ARE SO MANY. 💞 Congratulations and big, big hugs — and some tissues, because that story definitely pulled at the heartstrings — to Kaling.