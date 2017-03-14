Kristen Bell Just 'Literally Saved' Josh Gad's Family From Hurricane Irma

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hurricane Irma is expected to reach Florida by the morning of September 10, and the storm — which devastated several islands as it made its way through the Caribbean this week — has prompted one of the largest evacuations in the history of the United States.

Like millions of others turning their attention to the Sunshine State, Josh Gad has been worried sick about the members of his family who reside in southern Florida, but he's relieved now that his parents, siblings, and niece and nephew are safe — and he's got his Frozen co-star Kristen Bell to thank for that.

Gad — who grew up in Hollywood, Florida, a city just north of Miami — gushed about Bell's thoughtfulness and shared a selfie of her with his parents, along with an explanation as to how the Gads wound up hunkering down with the actress in the first place.

"When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew," he writes via Instagram. "They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above." Bell was more than happy to help.

Bell is as prepared as she can be for Irma (if her own photos serve as any indication), so cheers to her for doing her part in any way she could to take care of the loved ones of a loved one.