Zayn Celebrated The Drop Of His New Single By Serenading His Fans

Zayn Malik's collaboration with Sia, "Dusk Till Dawn," sounds just as huge and intense as the cinematic music video that accompanies it — and that's probably why this simple video that he posted of himself singing a line from the song is so captivating.

Shortly following the release of his latest single, Zayn took to Twitter to riff a little bit on the track. You can't even tell it's "Dusk Till Dawn" at first, but eventually the romantic lines of it sound a familiar as he works his way through its first verse.

Though it's unclear as to whether or not "Dusk Till Dawn" is the first single from Zayn's forthcoming sophomore album — the "optimistic" and "organized" follow-up to his 2016 breakthrough, Mind of Mine — or a one-off pairing of two pop greats, it's great to hear his voice again, and especially in such a raw format.

This minute of an impromptu serenade his the ear as an intimate thank you from Zayn to his fans for their support — and hopefully there'll be more music to celebrate from him soon enough.