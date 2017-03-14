Kim Kardashian Is Not Having It With Those 'Invasive' Surrogacy Rumors

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Plans for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to give North and Saint a sibling isn't news, but Kim has refrained from commenting one way or another as to whether or not they're bringing another child into the world via surrogate — until now.

Last night (September 8) at a New York Fashion Week event celebrating Carine Roitfeld, Kim spoke with E! News about her family plans and whether the third Kardashian-West baby is on the way. She's discussed surrogacy as an option on Keeping Up with the Kardashians before, and recently said that she and Kanye are "trying" to go this route. "Trying" isn't "doing," though, and Kim is very clear about that.

"I've definitely seen a lot of things; we've never confirmed anything," told E! News. "I think when we're ready to talk about it, we will, and I think it's super invasive when people are just..." She left no room for interpretation on that last point, but just in case: "We have not confirmed it, and that's that. I'll let you know when we're ready."

So, that's that: The Kardashian-Wests are (completely understandably) keeping their family matters private for now.