It Floats To Box Office History Thanks To A Scary Good Opening Weekend

All other R-rated movies and their respective opening weekends may have to yield to the deadly clutches of Pennywise, because It is set to break a bunch of box office records — and that's already happening thanks to the tons of people showing up to watch the Losers Club face that evil clown.

The Friday night gross is impressive and comes in at over $40 million, but It's Thursday night previews — which brought in $13.5 million — has the modernized Stephen King classic checking off a bunch of accomplishments in its first two days in theaters alone.

Deadpool previously held the title as the top-grossing R-rated movie for Thursday night previews (it made $12.7 million for its Thursday night screenings), but It blew past, that and also set the new standard for a September opening and the Thursday night showing of any horror movie.

It was initially projected to top out around $70 million, but now these massive turn-outs have it eyeing an opening projection of $80-85 million. 2015's Hotel Transylvania 2 is the current box office champ for the month of September, so wait and see: The chances of the Losers Club becoming across-the-board box office victors by Monday are looking pretty great.