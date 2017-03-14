Fifth Harmony ‘Deliver’ Vintage Vibes In Their Glamorous New Video

YouTube

Last we saw of Fifth Harmony, they were dancing their butts off with a slew of shirtless men in the raunchy “He Like That” video. For their latest visual, the girls trade in those sweaty threads for decidedly swankier formalwear, turning the vintage vibes all the way up.

In the David Camarena-directed vid for “Deliver,” 5H channel the soulful girl groups of decades past. Think total glamour: pin-up curls, black gowns with matching elbow-length gloves, and plenty of diamonds. Ally, Dinah, Lauren, and Normani each get a chance to shine on their own, before coming together in black-and-white performance footage that’ll leave you breathless. These girls always deliver.