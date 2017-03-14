Linkin Park Share A Moving Video Of Fan Memorials To Chester Bennington

Getty Images

Watch as fans all over the world pay tribute to the late singer

Almost two months after Chester Bennington’s death, Linkin Park have shared a moving video highlighting the ways fans around the world have paid tribute to him.

The two-minute montage collects footage from memorials in China, Germany, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, Peru, and the U.S., among other countries. Soundtracked by an instrumental version of Linkin Park’s “One More Light,” it shows the candlelight vigils and balloon releases fans have organized in Bennington’s memory, while also reminding us of the global resonation of his music.

The band simply captioned the video, “Thank you to our fans from around the world for your outpouring of love and support.”

Bennington died on July 20 in an apparent suicide. The surviving members of Linkin Park subsequently cancelled the remainder of their North American tour, and vowed to memorialize Bennington in their home city, Los Angeles, presumably in the near future.