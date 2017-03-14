SZA Is Hella Insecure About Love On New Song ‘Quicksand’

Getty Images

She's 'scared of love' and not afraid to admit it

Never one to conceal her feelings, SZA serves up more emotional realness on her latest song, “Quicksand.”

Much like current CTRL single “Supermodel” -- which she recently spoke about with MTV News -- “Quicksand” is a frustrated airing-out of SZA’s insecurities in a relationship. “So hard to love / Darling, you make it too hard to trust / You keep running from me / I'm scared of love,” she sings over upbeat, brassy, ‘70s-inspired production.

“Quicksand” was released as part of the new soundtrack for Issa Rae’s HBO series Insecure, but it could’ve easily slipped into the CTRL tracklist. After all, it’s a classic SZA confessional: an over-analysis of a relationship that finds her slowly spiraling as the song clicks along. And in the words of Insecure’s Issa, it’s hella good.

Arriving ahead of the Season 2 finale this Sunday (September 10), the Insecure soundtrack also features contributions from Bryson Tiller, Jazmine Sullivan, Buddy, Lion Babe, Jorja Smith, and more.