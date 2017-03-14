Lady Gaga Is Going To 'Slow Down' On The Musical Front

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

It's been nearly a year since the release of Joanne, Lady Gaga's fifth studio album. In that time, she's headlined Coachella, played the Super Bowl half-time show, dropped a new single, started filming Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born remake, and kicked off the Joanne world tour.

Gaga, understandably, is tired, and she's ready to "take a rest" from music for a spell.

At the Toronto International Film Festival — where a documentary about the singer, Gaga: Five Foot Two, sees its premiere today (September 8) — Gaga revealed in a press conference that she's going to slow down after her prolific year.

"It doesn't mean I won't be creating," she clarified. "It doesn't mean I don't have some things up my sleeve." She added that the main purpose for the slower pace is to focus on "some healing, because that's important."

Indeed — and given how much pain drives a lot of Gaga: Five Foot Two, it's easy to see why healing is her top priority right now. Gaga is a longtime sufferer of chronic pain, which the documentary zooms in on in great detail. "There's an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone," she told the TIFF press conference. "My pain does me no good unless I transform it into something that is."

Sounds like some time away from the stage and the studio is going to give her exactly what she needs — and we can't wait to see what she's got up those glittery sleeves of hers.