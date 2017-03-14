Christopher Polk/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Chance The Rapper And His Daughter Are The Cutest Father/Daughter Band

It looks like Chance The Rapper's brother isn't the only one who's interested in joining the family business.

Little Kensli is a star thanks to the frequent appearances she makes in her dad's Instagram posts and stories, and she definitely steals the spotlight — and the mic — in his latest update.

We'll respectfully agree to disagree, Chance, 'cause you and Kensli kind of thrive as a duet. This adorable powerhouse is clearly comfortable in the studio, and hey — anything that gets Chance behind a drum kit is a good thing indeed.

Make the Bennett Family Band happen, Chance? Pleeeease?