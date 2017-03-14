Let Love Win: Here's What Will Happen This Season On Are You The One?

Get ready to fall in love -- with Are You the One?.

In a brand-new first look at Season 6, 22 men and women are about to put it all on the line in the hopes of finding true romance. And as the brief video (we want more!) shows, blossoming connections are apparent (Geles leans in for a kiss with a mystery man), tears need to be wiped (Malcolm, what's wrong?) and visible tension mounts in the New Orleans abode (what did she do, Kareem?).

"You're going to leave with love and $1 million," new host Terrence J tells the enthusiastic contestants.

But will they? Check out the clip for more juicy developments (you know, like shower make-outs and slamming doors), share your thoughts on what's to come and don't miss the premiere of Are You the One? on Wednesday, September 20 at 10/9c!