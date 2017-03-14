Demi Lovato Is So Over A Bad Relationship On 'You Don't Do It For Me Anymore'

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

After the glamorous pool party she threw in Las Vegas performing "Sorry Not Sorry" at the 2017 VMAs (and an equally glitzy music video featuring Paris Hilton, of all people), Demi Lovato has shared the latest cut from her upcoming album, Tell Me You Love Me.

"You Don't Do It For Me Anymore," which dropped Friday (September 8), is an R&B slow jam that finds just as much power in quieter, slower moments as "Sorry Not Sorry" found in total bombast. As her voice lifts off from a soft hum to its trademark canon roar, Lovato captures all the messiness of letting someone go when you realize it's finally time: "I won't fall for your games / So don't hate me when I say / That you don't do it for me anymore."

Tell Me You Love Me is due out September 29. No word yet on whether the "You Don't Do It For Me" video will also feature a celebrity-soaked soirée, but if her social tease of the song is any indication, it'll be something a little more intimate.