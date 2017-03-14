Jenelle Evans And David Eason Are Married

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Introducing Jenelle and David Eason!

The Teen Mom 2 couple is now married, MTV News can confirm. The lovebirds exchanged vows at their North Carolina home on Saturday, September 23.

Soon after Ensley's parents announced their engagement (back in February shortly after Ensley was born), Jenelle opened up to MTV News about saying "I do" to her beau.

"I want to marry David because he's a great father, he's a great best friend, he's faithful, he's loyal to me. It's the best relationship I've ever had," she gushed. And now, Jenelle can call David her husband!

