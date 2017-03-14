Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy

Michael Tran/WireImage

Spencer Pratt may have declared he wanted "Heidi [Montag] to himself" -- but now the Hills alum will have to share his wife with their brand-new son!

The MTV lovebirds -- who famously met during the Tinseltown-based series and eventually eloped married -- just welcomed a healthy baby boy named Speidi Gunner Stone. According to Us Weekly, who was first to report the happy news, Gunner was born at 3:06 p.m on Sunday, October 1. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

"We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy," Heidi told the magazine. "It was the hardest and most rewarding experience."

Spencer's take? He described the arrival of his son as "officially the most lit day of my life."

Before Speidi's bundle of joy entered the family fold, let's remember how these two officially became parents: The duo announced they were expecting in April. Shortly after the big reveal, Heidi showed off her belly and chronicled a moment she saw her sweetheart during an ultrasound appointment. They soon learned they would be expecting a tiny Spencer -- and now said little guy is here! The Hills boys' club now has another member (joining Kristin Cavallari's kiddos Camden and Jaxon, Frankie Delgado's mini-me Prince, Lauren Conrad's munchkin Liam and Whitney Port's little lad Sonny).

