Tove Lo's 'Nipples Are Hard' On Her New Single 'Disco Tits'

Dimitri Hakke

Hot on the heels of Fire Fade, her gravity-defying short film, Tove Lo is heading back to her comfort zone to the delight of her fans.

She's just dropped her latest track, "Disco Tits," and the sultry single is straightforward as hell when it comes to its sexy mission and her desire for a chemical (or endorphin)-enhanced experience to keep her "High" going.

With "Disco Tits," the chorus says it all, really: "I'm sweatin' from head to toe/I'm wet through all my clothes/I'm fully charged, nipples are hard/Ready to go." This is a banger to blast as you're getting hyped for a night out, and an anthem to keep you on the dance floor once you get there all rolled up in a single song — and it's definitely not for the faint of heart.

Either way, Tove Lo is gearing up for the release of BLUE LIPS [lady wood phase II], her next full-length, and if "Disco Tits" is any indication, we'll be grooving straight on through to her next musical chapter.