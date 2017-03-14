Netflix

Created and written by the Vampire Weekend frontman, 'Neo Yokio' is a postmodern homage to classic anime

Jaden Smith Is An Actual Anime Character Now In Ezra Koenig's Wild New Series: Watch

The first trailer for Ezra Koenig's top-secret animated project Neo Yokio is here — and it's a wild homage to the genre of anime.

Written and created by Koenig and starring the voice of Jaden Smith as demon slayer Kaz Kaan, the anime is set in a futuristic urban city known as Neo Yokio — a play on Neo Tokyo, the setting of the groundbreaking anime Akira. It's a mix of New York and Tokyo, a multicultural labyrinth at the forefront of fashion and finance.

Take a look at the wonderfully postmodern — and beautifully animated — world of Neo Yokio in the trailer below.

Kaz is part of a long line of "magistocrats" (a.k.a. demon slayers), but since the liberation of Neo Yokio, the job has lost a lot of its mystique. Now, Kaz's demon-slaying is nothing more than a side-hustle he does to please his Aunt Agatha (Susan Sarandon). Besides, the pink-haired teen isn't all that interested in demon-slaying these days, especially after his ex-girlfriend left for college and broke his heart.

He'd rather go shopping or play field hockey with his fiends Lexy and Gottlieb (The Kid Mero and Desus Nice). Or, you know, hang out with his robot butler Charles (Jude Law), who’s more like a personal assistant/flying chauffeur.

Netflix

Of course his worldview is thrown for a loop when he gets drawn into ex-fashion blogger Helena St. Tessero's (Tavi Gevinson) turbulent orbit — and that's when things start to get really crazy in Neo Yokio. Kaz begins to realize that there's more to Neo Yokio than fashion and finance. In fact, there might be some secrets buried in the sea below 14th Street.

Joining the star-studded voice cast is Jason Schwartzman as Arcangelo Corelli, Kaz's arch-rival and Neo Yokio’s other most eligible fuckboy bachelor, as well as Willow Smith, Amanda Stenberg, Kiernan Shipka, Richard Ayoade, Ike Barinholtz, Steve Buscemi, Alexa Chung, Stephen Fry, Katy Mixon, and Annet Mahendru.

Netflix

Neo Yokio is a collaboration with Japanese anime studios Production IG and Studio Deen, along with Seoul-based animation studio MOI. Storyboard artists for the series include legendary anime directors Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Hunter x Hunter, Rurouni Kenshin) and Junji Nishimura (Pro Golfer Saru), which honestly only makes me more excited.

All six episodes of Neo Yokio will hit Netflix on September 22.