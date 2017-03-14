Zayn Takes The Wheel For A High-Speed Chase In His 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video

RCA

Zayn Malik let us know that an explosive something was coming when he posted this teaser during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, that something is here in the form of a five-minute action flick that has the singer delving into some dangerous (and highly explosive) business.

Though details about the follow-up to his solo debut, Mind of Mine, remain "optimistic," "Dusk Till Dawn," his new duet featuring Sia, serves as the first taste of new music since his collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR, "Still Got Time," which dropped earlier this year. "Dusk Till Dawn" is a romantic powerhouse that draws on the strengths of the talents involved, and the visual is just as enticing thanks to its adrenaline-soaked plot that has our anti-hero barely pulling off a heist in Los Angeles with Jemima Kirke (a.k.a. Jessa from Girls).

All of the hallmarks of a high-speed action film are there, from the tense moment leading up to Zayn's arrest, to the dimly lit interrogation scene, to the stand-off that leads to Zayn lighting up a bathtub full of firecrackers. (Don't worry: There's a happy ending, and one enviable drive off into the sunset, too.)

Zayn is set to make a cameo in Ocean's 8, so who knows: Maybe "Dusk Till Dawn" and his demonstrated interest in mysterious on-screen adventures could lead him down an action-packed road. We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, get ready for Zayn's sophomore album.