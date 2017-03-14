Gabbie Hanna Is Living Out Loud In Her Brand-New Song

Gabbie Hanna will soon be a part of the TRL family. But before the social media influencer makes her highly anticipated MTV debut as a correspondent on the daily broadcast, she's celebrating the release of her brand-new single "Out Loud."

Gabbie Hanna

"The inspiration behind 'Out Loud' came from the poems in my book," Gabbie revealed to MTV News about the tune (and her upcoming tome Adultolescence). "I really wanted to bring the poetry to life with a beautiful melody. This song is about loss -- whether it's a breakup, a death, moving schools, a fallout with a friend."

Gabbie continued: "I hope everyone listening realizes that we all experience these emotions and experiences, and we shouldn't be ashamed to share them."

Check out the lyric video for "Out Loud" below -- and stay with MTV News for more TRL-related updates before the show's premiere on October 2!