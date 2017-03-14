Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Third Child Is Reportedly On The Way

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially expecting their third child. People reported on Tuesday that the #WorldsMostTalkedAboutCouple have chosen a surrogate and that she is pregnant.

TMZ reports that the Kardashian-West due date is January 2018.

The couple's third child will join the ever-growing family, including big sister North, 4, and Saint, 21 months. Kimye were married in May 2014.

KKW has been vocal about her pregnancy complications in the past and also discussed finding a surrogate on her show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. According to People's source, a surrogate was the best decision for Baby No. 3.

"After talking to Kanye, I think that I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn't think it was that realistic of an option. Now I feel like that's my reality," Kardashian-West explained on the show. "I feel like surrogacy really is the only other option for me."