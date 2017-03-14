Rob Dyrdek Recounts The Day He And Big Black Met Mini Horse

Christopher "Big Black" Boykin sadly passed away in May at the age of 45. Now, MTV is honoring the Rob and Big star with a special featuring those who knew the former bodyguard best.

In a bonus clip from Big Black's Biggest & Best -- which is airing this Friday following two episodes of Ridiculousness -- Rob Dyrdek remembers the day he and his PIC Big integrated the one and only miniature horse into their unique family.

"I'll never forget when we actually got the mini horse," the pro skateboarder says in the clip above as he reminisces about the Rob and Big Season 2 moment. "In my mind, the mini horse was so much smaller." But when the animal arrived, Rob was surprised by its actual size. "I was like, 'F*ck, this thing is so big!" he says.

But why was Big ambivalent about getting the horse? Hear Rob reflect on their adventure of owning the unconventional pet, and be sure to watch Big Black's Biggest & Best on Friday at 10/9c. And check out a touching "OG throwback" featuring Rob, Big and mini horse during a Ridiculousness reunion last February, below.