Harry Potter's Original Hogwarts Acceptance Letter Is Going Up For Auction

Have you ever wanted to attend Hogwarts but never had the acceptance letter to grant you entry? Now's your chance to pounce. Harry Potter's original Hogwarts acceptance letter from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is going up for auction, and it can be yours for around £3,000 (or roughly $4,000 USD).

Movie memorabilia collector Prop Store is holding a humungous auction on September 26 in London, and among the items are Buddy's costume from Elf, a stop-motion puppet from Corpse Bride, and Jack Nicholson's jacket from The Shining.

And of course, Harry's Hogwarts letter — well, the envelope, which was addressed to Mr. H. Potter, The Cupboard under the Stairs, 4. Privet Drive, Little Whinging, SURREY. The prop comes with a letter of authenticity from Warner Bros. The real, wax Hogwarts seal was broken by little Daniel Radcliffe in Chris Columbus's first Potter film, but that only makes it more authentic.

The auction also has Ron Weasley's Howler from The Chamber of Secrets for sale. You know, that noisy letter that scolded him for stealing the flying car? (Molly Weasley's voice is not included, sadly.)

You don't have to be in London to make a bid on the envelope either — Prop Store is open to online bids. Check out more info here.