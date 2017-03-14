Dave Grohl And Justin Timberlake Swilled Whiskey Together In A Studio Parking Lot

Harry Durrant / Kevin Mazur

Dave Grohl is equal parts rocker and devoted dad, so it's hardly surprising that he flexed his parental charm at the studio to the point where he was hosting cookouts in between sessions while recording the next Foo Fighters record.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl — who's getting ready to release Concrete and Gold, the ninth Foo album due out on September 15 — talked about how he made Los Angeles's EastWest Studios feel a little bit like home by treating it like his own backyard. For their last album, 2014's Sonic Highways, the Foo Fighters cut tracks at eight different studios across the country, so Concrete and Gold marked a return to routine, and Grohl relished in the opportunity to work in the same space for a spell. He brought a smoker to the studio, as any rad dad expertly equipped for block parties and family reunions would, and Grohl cooked for the whole compound: "I'd be in the middle of a vocal take and be like, 'Fuck, I gotta go check the meat.'"

Whether or not Justin Timberlake sampled Grohl's brisket prowess is a detail he didn't reveal, but the social environment those studio BBQs encouraged basically delivered the pop star to the rockers — and that's how he wound up singing on Concrete and Gold. Timberlake himself was working on new music at EastWest, and there were definitely some libations shared between dads before they were sharing studio time.

"We'd drink whiskey in the parking lot," Grohl told RS. "He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, 'Can I sing on your record? I don't want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.' ... He nailed it."

Just two dads, hangin' at the studio, making their meaty, musical dreams come true. It's a rock and roll legend already.