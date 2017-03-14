Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård Tried (And Failed) To Scare His Little Brother Bill At The It Premiere

Bill Skarsgård is completely unflappable. Just ask his older brother Alexander.

The younger Skarsgård made his big debut at at the Hollywood premiere of Andy Muschietti's It, in which he portrays the creepy sewer-dwelling Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and his older brothers Alexander, 41, and Gustaf, 36, were there to cheer him on. Just look how proud they are of their little bro.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

They are presenting him to the Hollywood elite as if he's the heir to the Skarsgård throne. (Sorry, Valter. You're still my underrated fave.)

JB Lacroix/ WireImage/ Getty Images

But Alexander, whom you probably know from True Blood or Tarzan or Big Little Lies, also took the opportunity to try and "scare" his baby brother on the red carpet. After all, as the oldest Skarsgård (there are six of them), it is his duty to terrorize his younger siblings, especially at fancy Hollywood functions.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bill, on the other hand, looks completely unfazed by his brother's antics.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Isn't that right, Bill?

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Yep. He's totally used to this.

JB Lacroix/ WireImage/ Getty Images

This is just an average Tuesday for Bill.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Totally normal. (Let's take a second to recognize Gustaf for his unwavering support in the wake of his older brother's nonsense.)

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

When you grow up in the Skarsgård household, you develop an immunity to jump scares and public humiliation. Then again, when you grow up in the Skarsgård household, you're also guaranteed to be at least 6'4" and look like this:

Barry King/Getty Images

Seems like a fair trade-off.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

OK, but can we cast Alexander as the grown-up Bill Denbrough in the It sequel? Pretty please?