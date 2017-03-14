SZA Tells Us About The Toxic Relationship That Inspired ‘Supermodel’

It looks like every season is SZA season. The 26-year-old singer owned the summertime with the release of her debut album, CTRL, and with her VMA nomination for Best New Artist. And now, she’s riding into autumn as MTV’s Push: Artist to Watch for the month of September.

SZA recently dropped the video for her new single, “Supermodel,” a caustic kiss-off in which she bluntly addresses a no-good ex and her own insecurities. Speaking about the track with MTV News, she admitted, “That song was the easiest song to make on my album. It was like a hodge-podge of all my thoughts.”

She continued, “I was dating this boy and I really liked him, and he just really had a lot of access to supermodels and really pretty women. The same boy that I wrote ‘Supermodel’ about, he laughed at everything I tried to do. If I tried to sing, or if I thought I was too cute, he’d be like, ‘Haha, no.’ I could be bad, but to a certain extent. ‘Don’t think you’re too bad. Don’t think you’re above me.’”

That ex, SZA said, taught her about what's truly important in a relationship and helped her realize why comparing herself to other women is toxic.

“At a younger age, I think it was really hard to understand that personality is what engages your boyfriend — your energy and the vibes you share and the times you have,” she said. “If you focus all your energy on feeling insecure about the way you look, or comparing yourself to the other girls that are holding his attention, you kind of just fuck up the whole flow regardless.”

See SZA’s exclusive acoustic performance of “Supermodel” below, complete with awesomely colorful lighting and plenty of positive vibes.