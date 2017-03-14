Jaden Smith Is A Teenage Demon Slayer In New Anime Series From Ezra Koenig

Netflix

Last year, actor Jude Law revealed that he and Jaden Smith had lent their voices to a "vibey" new animated series created by Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig for Netflix. Now, we finally have a look at the anime project, titled Neo Yokio.

Koenig officially announced the project on social media on Tuesday, tweeting, "NEO YOKIO IS THE GREATEST CITY IN THE WORLD. 🙏 to Studio Deen, Production IG, Jaden Smith, Kazuhiro Furuhashi & many more." Neo Yokio has been in the works for a while. Back in 2015, Koenig tweeted a photo of him with a then 16-year-old Smith, along with some initial pencil sketches.

"Things are bubbling in the sea beneath 14th Street," he tweeted at the time. Of course, now we know that the sea beneath 14th Street is an actual location from the anime, which takes place in a futuristic blend of New York and Tokyo.

Smith also teased the project on Instagram, posting a illustration of his character, Neo Yokio's No. 1 most eligible bachelor and teenage demon slayer. Meanwhile, Jude Law voices his loyal robot butler. (Hey, this is the future we're talking about here.) The Kid Mero also confirmed his involvement in the project on Twitter.

Neo Yokio, with its soft color palette and affinity for Millennial pink, is surely going to be one hell of a trip. We have no idea what to expect, but knowing that famed anime director Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Rurouni Kenshin) was involved somehow makes us very excited for its release on September 22.