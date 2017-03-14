Crush Alert: Mikala And Cameron Are 'Everything' To A Couple Of New Are You The One? Casties

Each Are You the One? Season 6 love hopeful has a perfect match (but who?!) -- but that still doesn't mean these men and women can't crush over past participants from the hit series. No Truth Booth for these combos!

In a bonus clip, below, several cast members (who will make their grand debut on Wednesday) reveal which AYTO alum picks they would most like to take to the Boom Boom Room date. While Second Chances couple Mikameron didn't ultimately last, Uche and Tyler are really feeling Cameron and Mikala (respectively).

"I usually go for dark chocolate, but I wish they could bring him back for this season because he's everything to me," Uche dished about Cam, while Tyler wants to be Mik's "knight in shining armor."

So who has their eye on Challenge XXX rookie Tori? And who is Season 5 Taylor's ex? Watch the entertaining video to find out, and don't miss the season premiere of Are You the One? on Wednesday at 10/9c!