Lady Gaga Orders Fans Pizza After Canceling A Concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Pizza makes most everything feel better. Lady Gaga knows that. When she was too sick to go onstage at her concert in Montreal, Canada, on Monday (September 4), the singer gifted disappointed fans with some gooey, cheesy slices. It only makes sense.

Gaga had to cancel the show at the Bell Centre just hours before her set began, sending fans who had camped outside into tears.

“I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight,” she wrote on Twitter, blaming her illness on a rainy New York show on August 29. “I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight.”

After she announced the cancellation, fans began to gather outside the singer's hotel, chanting messages to Mother Monster and singing her songs. In response, Gaga waved down at the crowd and ordered them all pizza — a move Justin Bieber is also familiar with.

Here are the results: lots of sad fans turned happy. Mission accomplished!