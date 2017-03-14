Sony Pictures

Go Behind The Scenes Of Tom Holland's Spidey Stunts In This Spider-Man: Homecoming Exclusive

We knew Tom Holland had serious Spidey skills when he was cast as teenage Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming. After all, the 21-year-old actor has years of gymnastics training under his superhero utility belt. But watching Holland in action on the set of Homecoming — scaling walls and doing backflips off tall structures — really puts his impressive physical prowess into perspective.

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from the home release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, out on digital September 26 and Blu-ray and DVD on October 17, the cast and crew of the film break down one of the film's most spectacular Spidey stunts: when Spider-Man saves the day at the Washington Monument.

The production didn't have access to the real Washington Monument, so they built parts of it on a soundstage instead, including the slightly pitched wall that Peter scales in the movie.

Producer Jeremy Latcham recalls how stunt coordinator George Cottle came up with a action-packed sequence that would play to Holland's strengths as a gymnast. (Yes, that was really Holland in the suit scaling the wall and jumping off the top of the monument — on wires, of course.)

"He designed them in such a way that we could really capture them not just from a spectacle standpoint but also capture the emotion," Latcham says. Not to mention, it also captured the incredibly high stakes — like, say, saving the girl of your dreams from sudden death.

Check out more behind-the-scenes action in the clip above.

Fans can expect even more bonus material — including deleted scenes, a gag reel, a pop-up factoid track, and seven behind-the-scenes featurettes like this one — when they pick up Spider-Man: Homecoming on digital September 26 and on 4K Ultra HD™/Blu-ray™, Blu-ray 3D™, Blu-ray and DVD October 17.